Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 130: Sasha Rosser

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Sasha Rosser to discuss JD Vance's controversial appearance with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi where he wished his wife Usha would convert to Christianity.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday November 8th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com