Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 133: Alice Pauser

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Alice Pauser to discuss how rich immigrants can pay one million dollars to buy the new "Trump Gold Card" which grants them US residency "in record time."

