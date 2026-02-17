× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 137: David Schendlinger

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian David Schendlinger to discuss Donald Trump's attempts to end all EPA greenhouse gas regulation and how he received an "Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal" trophy.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday March 14th, 2026 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com