× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 139: Kristin Lytie

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz and comedian Kristin Lytie discuss Pete Hegseth calling for a more "patriotic press" and the FCC's David Carr threatening to revoke broadcast licences over negative press coverage of Donald Trump's war in Iran.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday April 11th, 2026 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com