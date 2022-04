× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 45

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, comedian Megan McGee joins host Matthew Filipowicz. The two joke about the recent attempts from the GOP to curb absentee voting, and a lawsuit from the WILL (Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty) against the uses of dropboxes. They also talk about her improv group Broadminded and the return to in-person comedy events. Don't miss it!