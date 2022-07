× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 51

Today on Laughing Liberally MIlwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on comedian Jasmine Gonzalez. The two talk about how the race for Governor of Wisconsin and the Secretary of State may determine the winner of the 2024 presidential election. They also talk about what Jasmine has been up to from a comedy standpoint and teaching. Check it out!