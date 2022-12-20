Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 61: Josh Fred

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 61

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, comedian Josh Fred joins host Matthew Filipowicz. The two discuss the latest with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spoke at a Young Republicans event in New York, saying that her and Steve Bannon could've organized a better insurrection than the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They also discuss what Josh is up to comedically. Don't miss it!

You can also catch Josh as part of the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee event at ComedySportz on January 7.