Today on Laughing Liberally, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on comedian Jayson Acevedo to the show. The two discuss the Conservative-only dating app The Right Stuff. Yes, this a real thing, no it is not going well. They also discuss what Jayson has been up to comedically, including the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live event at ComedySportz this Saturday night (January 7.) Check it out!