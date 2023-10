× Expand Laughing Liberally Episode 82: Natalie Wickman

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Shawn Vasquez, and they discuss Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Rebecca Bradley's "I'm not partisan - you're partisan!" attitude about Republicans calling for the impeachment of her fellow justice Janet Protasiewicz.

The next live Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show is October 21 at ComedySportz. Tickets are available at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com