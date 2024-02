× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 88: Kristin Lytie

Matthew Filipowicz and Kristin Lytie take some jabs at Elon Musk and his legal troubles over his anti-labor and anti-union approach to his companies.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday February 10, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.