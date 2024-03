× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 91: Alecia Altstaetter

Matthew and Alecia skewer Senate candiate Eric Hovde's recent comments suggesting that the alcohol industry should be banned.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday April 13, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.