Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 97: Megan McGee

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Megan McGee from the sketch comedy troupe Broadminded joins host Matthew Filipowicz to discuss the ridiculous series of GOP lies and excuses after Donald Trump called Milwaukee a "horrible city."

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is the Anti-RNC Comedy Throwdown on Saturday July 13, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.