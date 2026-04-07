×
MKE Sports Express
Tyler and Liam take a walk through nature (Brady Street) and record this week's episode. We talk NCAA drama as well as the new MLB rules. Wrapping things up with a sports-themed "Would You Rather"
×
Tyler and Liam take a walk through nature (Brady Street) and record this week's episode. We talk NCAA drama as well as the new MLB rules. Wrapping things up with a sports-themed "Would You Rather"
© 2026 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.