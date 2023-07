× Expand MKE Sports Express

It's another big week on the MKE Sports Express! We've hit the midway point of the MLB season, which means the All-Star Game, and we take our picks as to who will win the Home Run Derby. We also recap the Bucks' offseason moves and resignings, and go in depth on the Tour De France, which is currently underway.