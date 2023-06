× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, Liam and Allen hold down the fort, for a very special interview with Victor Drover and Cathy Nirschl from the Lakefront 7s rugby tournament, which will take place this weekend at Veterans Park. The two talk about the history of the tournament, the logistics of organizing what has become a 40-year tradition on Milwaukee's lakefront, and how the game of rugby is growing locally. Don't miss this special interview!