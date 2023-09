× Expand MKE Sports Express

This week on the MKE Sports Express, we're talking stadiums. That includes the proposed $428 million in renovations to American Family Field requested by the MLB commissioner's office, as well as our top five stadiums in the US. We also talk about the Packers' final roster cuts, Nascar returning to the Milwaukee Mile and more. This week's College Athletes of the Week are Hayley Lindaman of South Dakota State Womens' Soccer and Aidan Montoure of Evansville Mens' Soccer.