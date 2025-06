In this month’s episode of Radio Shepherd Express, the Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink discussed the season just ended and the season to come, Tom Jenz recounted his interview with Mayor Cavalier Johnson (featured in the July Shepherd Express magazine), Staff Writers Ben Slowey and Blaine Schultz talked about the “No Kings” rally and Milwaukee music, and MKE Sports Express podcaster Tyler Klein talked sports. Web Coordinator Caroline Dannecker introduced her monthly feature, “Good in Milwaukee.”