Sonic Rendezvous: Chris Pretti

× Expand Photo by Tyler R. Klein Chris Pretti

Green Bay, Wisconsin is known around the world for a legendary NFL football team and toilet paper. But dig a little deeper into the untold music scene. Green Blah! is a documentary that tells the stories of the city's music scene, from the earliest punk and new wave bands to hardcore and beyond.

The documentary will screen as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival at the Oriental Theatre April 25th and April 30th.

Film maker Chris Pretti spoke about how it came together in part one of this three-part series.