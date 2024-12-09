Sonic Rendezvous: Jack and Jill

×
Photo by Blaine Schultz
Jill Jensen and Jack Grassel
Jack Grassel has played over 15,000 performances. Best known as a jazz guitarist, he is also an educator and multi-instrumentalist who found his calling at a young age.
Vocalist Jill Jensen is equally at home in a stage play, behind a microphone or recording voice overs.
A duo since 1998, they record, perform and turn their home into an intimate concert venue.
And, as Jensen notes, Jack and Jill do live on a hill.
