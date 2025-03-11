Sonic Rendezvous: Jerry Fortier

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Jerry Fortier

From his roots in northern Wisconsin, Jerry Fortier’s peregrinations in music and experimental theater took him to the same Minneapolis folk scene that midwifed Koerner, Ray & Glover and Bob Dylan. Fortier moved to Greenwich Village, then was part of the early days of the psychedelic era in San Francisco. He moved on to doing light shows in Amsterdam for an emerging band called Pink Floyd. Eventually landing in Milwaukee, Fortier worked with Theater X, Century Hall and his own Trance and Dance Band. He recently stopped by to chat with Sonic Rendezvous.