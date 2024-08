× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Jim Higgins Jim Higgins

At the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jim Higgins is a writer and editor primarily about performing arts and books, but in a past life, he was a music critic. This episode of sonic rendezvous is a chat with Higgins about his recently published book, Sweet, Wild and Vicious: Listening to Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground.

