Sonic Rendezvous: Jim Runge

Jim Runge was a DIY punk rock kid putting on shows in the Green Bay scene with a group of like-minded brave souls. Now, 30 years later he’s had a career behind the curtain as tour manager for the likes of Lucinda Williams, Wilco and the Black Keys. In February, Runge posted a video on YouTube talking about his challenges in dealing with Parkinson’s disease. Recently the road called and he was back on the bus. Before he left, Runge took time for a chat with Sonic Rendezvous.