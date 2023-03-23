Milwaukee Rock Posters: Ron Faiola, Paul Host and Tim Noble

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Milwaukee Rock Posters

On March 25, Milwaukee Rock Posters Radio Show will broadcast it’s 200th episode. Ron Faiola began the Milwaukee Rock Posters website as a digital collection for Milwaukee music ephemera, branching out to include a regular radio program hosted by Paul Host and Tim Noble as part of their Saturday afternoon show on WMSE 91.7. The 200th episode will feature music from the 2022 Lest We Forget concert that celebrated local music.

Faiola, Host and Noble are all veterans of Milwaukee’s music scene. In this Sonic Rendezvous, the trio dive into the rabbit holes where local music history continues to be uncovered.