Peter Stampfel of the Holy Modal Rounders

If Les Paul is the most recognized figure to come from Wisconsin‘s music scene, then Peter Stampfel might be the most important local musician you may not have heard of.

From Milwaukee’s Piggsville neighborhood, Stampfel made his way to Greenwich Village to become a member of the Fugs and form the Holy Modal Rounders--possibly the first psychedelic folk band ever.

Not too long ago the 85-year-old Stampfel overcame a condition called dysphonia and had to relearn how to sing. His return was all the more remarkable in that he released a five CD box set called Peter Stampfel's 20th Century in 100 Songs. He recently spoke with Sonic Rendezvous.