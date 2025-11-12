Sonic Rendezvous: Clancy Carroll

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Dave Luhrssen and Clancy Caroll

“Gig’s Up: 50 Years of Punk Poster Art,” is now on view at Real Tinsel Gallery (1013-1015 W. Historic Mitchell St.) through Dec. 31. The exhibition takes a granular, gritty and comprehensive look back at Milwaukee’s raw, unapologetic visual soundtrack. For five decades, Milwaukee’s punk scene has thrived in basements, bars and DIY venues, and its posters—hand-drawn, photocopied, silkscreened, and stapled to poles—have served as the bold markers of that underground energy. On Friday Nov. 14 co-curator Clancy Carroll will moderate a panel on the influence of underground culture. Panelists include: Eric Blowtorch, Tom Crawford, Downstairs Dan Hansen, Paul Host, Dave Luhrssen and Blaine Schultz.