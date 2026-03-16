× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Jason Klagstad - Sonic Rendezvous Jason Klagstad

Jason Klagstad has worked all sides of the biz. And when we say the biz we mean the industry. His music career took flight decades ago when he and the late Howie Epstein were playing bar mitsvahs on the North Shore. Since that time he found himself recording with Bill Camplin in the studio next to Bob Dylan who was recording Blood on the Tracks.

Jason has played and recorded with Arroyo, Semi Twang, Peter Buffett and Elephonic among others. He’s coordinated marketing pushes that elevated bands playing original music, and in 1996 he shepherded the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Violent Femmes for a Molson beer gig at the North Pole—"the hottest bands at the coldest place on Earth.”