Sonic Rendezvous: Voot Warnings

Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Voot Warnings Voot Warnings

To phrase Walt Whitman, Voot Warnings contains multitudes.

The Milwaukee songwriter’s lyrics and music range from beauty to terror. For every “That’s How We Break Things” there is a “Jesus Christ is My Wife,” for every “My Mother Still Likes Me” there is a “Dance Motherfucker Dance.” …well, check that there isn’t anything else like “Dance Motherfucker Dance.”

Who else would think to write a song about the lesser-known brother of Milwaukee’s most famous gorilla?

Voot’s collaborations with Carter Kuehn and Plasticland's Glenn Rehse, John Frankovic and Victor Demichei spilled into bands Dog Style Dandies, The Gothics, The Fresh Sounds and The Wild Bores. The number of musicians who played with Warnings over the years might top 100.

Back in the earliest days of his career, when Warnings toured with his buddies the Violent Femmes, Gordon Gano was too young to play clubs, so Warnings was legally signed on as his guardian.

Warnings rollup up to our interview in his “acoustic wheelchair” – as opposed to the electric wheelchair he has been using since recurring back issues took their toll. His recent project is archiving his catalog of over 100 songs; he estimates there are another 50 or so that will be added to the project.