Streaming Sheep: Nomadland with David Luhrssen

This episode of Streaming Sheep features a talk about the Academy Award-winning film, Nomadland, with David Luhrssen. He's already reviewed the movie here and talked about the latest Academy Awards ceremony.

The “van-life” culture is explored in a few ways. Frances McDormand stars as a woman forced into living in her van after her husband dies and the jobs in the mining town they lived in dry up.

Luhrssen talks about the style of the film, which is listed as “neo-realist,” and goes into a little bit on one of the first films in the category, The Bicycle Thief, from 1948.

There are a few different styles of van living active on the internet now. Comedian/TV host Tom Green has a new YouTube channel where he explores the lifestyle. There are also communities of younger people taking to living in vans, but they seem to be more into marketing and becoming influencers than anything. A quick example of that is here. Those not familiar with YouTube will need to be able to spot click-bait when they see it and there’s a ton of it.

Some of the actors in Nomadland aren’t acting at all. In the community McDormand’s character goes to live in, Bob Wells runs a popular YouTube channel/website, CheapRVliving. There’s great content on there, including how to poop in a bucket whether you’re living in a van or car!

Nomadland won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. If you haven’t seen it yet, what are you waiting for?