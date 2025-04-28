The Insiders debate the Wisconsin Supreme Court upholding governors’ veto power

The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.

The WisOpinion Insiders, Chvala and Jensen, discuss the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that upheld the governor’s line-item veto authority after Gov. Tony Evers edited the ’23-’25 state budget to extend a two-year school funding increase by 400 years.

