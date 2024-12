The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.

The WisOpinion Insiders share the legacy of former Justice David Prosser, who served as GOP speaker of the state Assembly before his 18-year career on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Prosser died Dec. 1 at 81.