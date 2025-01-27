The Insiders analyze the race for state schools superintendent

The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.

The WisOpinion Insiders, Chvala and Jensen, analyze the race for state schools superintendent between incumbent Jill Underly, Sauk Prairie Superintendent Jeff Wright and Wauwatosa education consultant Brittany Kinser. The three are to face off in a Feb. 18 primary, with the general election set for April 1.