The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.

×

The Insiders, Chvala and Jensen, examine President Joe Biden’s status as the Dem nominee and how that affects Tammy Baldwin’s campaign for reelection to the U.S. Senate. Recorded on July 11.