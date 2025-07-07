The Insiders Special Edition: Chuck Chvala and the late Ted Kanavas remember less partisan times

The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.

WisOpinion marks the Fourth of July weekend with this rebroadcast of the final Insiders segment with then-co-host former state Sen. Ted Kanavas, who passed away July 3, 2017.

In the episode, the two discuss political civility and the meaning of Independence Day.

