The Insiders weigh in on charges against Milwaukee judge in ICE evasion case

The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.

×

The WisOpinion Insiders, Chvala and Jensen, discuss the FBI’s arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who is facing felony charges over accusations she helped an undocumented immigrant attempt to evade arrest by federal immigration officials.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.