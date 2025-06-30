The Insiders weigh in on the state budget amid last-minute negotiations

The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.

As Joint Finance begins its final push on the Wisconsin state budget with the fiscal year ending June 30, the WisOpinion Insiders, Chvala and Jensen, discuss when–and if–it will cross the finish line and whether Republicans can win any Dem votes.

The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to meet June 27 for an executive session that includes more than 50 topics, all of the remaining areas Joint Finance has yet to take up.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.