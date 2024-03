The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.

×

The WisOpinion Insiders, Chvala and Jensen, discuss the candidacy rollout for Eric Hovde, a Republican seeking to unseat Dem U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Recorded live before the Wisconsin Bankers Association annual Capitol Day at the Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis.