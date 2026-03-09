The Insiders consider whether Evers, GOP leaders can reach a deal on tax relief, school funding

The Insiders is produced by WisPolitics.com and shared through a partnership with Shepherd Express. You can view the full archive of weekly episodes in the WisOpinion section of WisPolitics.com.
The WisOpinion Insiders, Chvala and Jensen, discuss whether Gov. Tony Evers and GOP legislative leaders will come to an agreement on proposals to use the state’s $2.5 billion budget surplus for property tax relief and school aid.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.
