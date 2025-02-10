Free Will Astrology: Week of February 10, 2025

× Expand Lidiia Moor Getty Images/iStockphoto 1067705814

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Love requires stability and steadiness to thrive. But it also needs unpredictability and imaginativeness. The same with friendship. Without creative touches and departures from routine, even strong alliances can atrophy into mere sentiment and boring dutifulness. With this in mind, and in accordance with astrological omens, I offer quotes to inspire your quest to keep togetherness fertile and flourishing. 1. "Love has no rules except those we invent, moment by moment." —Anaïs Nin. 2. "The essence of love is invention. Lovers should always dream and create their own world." —Jorge Luis Borges. 3. "A successful relationship requires falling in love many times, always with the same person, but never in quite the same way." —Mignon McLaughlin.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In celebration of the Valentine season, I suggest you get blithely unshackled in your approach to love. Be loose, limber, and playful. To stimulate the romantic and intimate qualities I think you should emphasize, I offer you these quotes: 1. "Love is the endless apprenticeship of two souls daring to be both sanctuary and storm for one another." —Rainer Maria Rilke 2. "Love is the revolution in which we dismantle the prisons of our fear, building a world where our truths can stand naked and unashamed." —Audre Lorde. 3. "Love is the rebellion that tears down walls within and between us, making room for the unruly beauty of our shared becoming." —Adrienne Rich.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): To honor the rowdy Valentine spirit, I invite you to either use the following passage or compose one like it, then offer it to a willing recipient who would love to go deeper with you: "Be my thunderclap, my cascade of shooting stars. Be my echo across the valley, my rebel hymn, my riddle with no answer. Be my just-before-you-wake-up-dream. Be my tectonic shift. Be my black pearl, my vacation from gloom and doom, my forbidden dance. Be my river-song in F major, my wild-eyed prophet, my moonlit debate, my infinite possibility. Be my trembling, blooming, spiraling, and soaring."

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Cancerian author Elizabeth Gilbert wrote, "The universe buries strange jewels deep within us all.” One of those strange jewels in you is emerging from its hiding place. Any day now, it will reveal at least some of its spectacular beauty—to be followed by more in the subsequent weeks. Are you ready to be surprised by your secret self? Are your beloved allies ready? A bloom this magnificent could require adjustments. You and yours may have to expand your horizons together.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In 2025, the role that togetherness plays in your life will inspire you to achieve unexpected personal accomplishments. Companionship and alliances may even stir up destiny-changing developments. To get you primed, I offer these quotes: 1. "Love is a trick that nature plays on us to achieve the impossible." —William Somerset Maugham. 2. "Love is the ultimate outlaw. It won't adhere to any rules. The most any of us can do is sign on as its accomplice." —Tom Robbins. 3. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same. Yet each day reveals new constellations in our shared sky." —Emily Brontë.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Psychotherapist Robin Norwood wrote that some people, mostly women, give too much love and kindness. They neglect their own self-care as they attend generously to the needs of others. They may even provide nurturing and support to those who don't appreciate it or return the favor. Author Anne Morrow Lindbergh expressed a different perspective. She wrote, “No one has ever loved anyone too much. We just haven't learned yet how to love enough.” What's your position on this issue, Virgo? It’s time for you to come to a new understanding of exactly how much giving is correct for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Are you ready to express your affection with lush and lavish exuberance? I hope so. Now would be an excellent time, astrologically speaking. I dare you to give the following words, composed by poet Pablo Neruda, to a person who will be receptive to them. "You are the keeper of my wildest storms, the green shoot splitting the stone of my silence. Your love wraps me in galaxies, crowns me with the salt of the sea, and fills my lungs with the language of the earth. You are the voice of the rivers, the crest of the waves, the pulse of the stars. With every word you speak, you unweave my solitude and knit me into eternity."

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Among its potential gifts, astrology can raise our awareness of the cyclical nature of life. When used well, it helps us know when there are favorable times to enhance and upgrade specific areas of our lives. For example, in the coming weeks, you Scorpios could make progress on building a strong foundation for the future of love. You will rouse sweet fortune for yourself and those you care for if you infuse your best relationships with extra steadiness and stability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): I want you to be moved by intimacy and friendships that buoy your soul, inspire your expansive mind, and pique your sense of adventure. To boost the likelihood they will flow your way in abundance during the coming weeks, I offer you these quotes. 1. "Love is a madness so discreet that we carry its delicious wounds for a lifetime as if they were precious gems." —Federico García Lorca. 2. "Love is not a vacation from life. It's a parallel universe where everything ordinary becomes extraordinary." —Anne Morrow Lindbergh. 3. "Where there is love there is life. And where there is life, there is mischief in the making." —my Sagittarius friend Artemisia.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Every intimate alliance is unique, has its own rules, and shouldn't be compared to any standard. This is a key theme for you to embrace right now. Below are helpful quotes. 1. "Each couple's love story is a language only they can speak, with words only they can define." —Federico Fellini. 2. "In every true marriage, each serves as guide and companion to the other toward a shared enlightenment that no one else could possibly share." —Joseph Campbell. 3. "The beauty of marriage is not in its uniformity but in how each couple writes their own story, following no map but the one they draw together." —Isabel Allende. 4. "Marriages are like fingerprints; each one is different, and each one is beautiful." —Maggie Reyes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Borrowing the words of Aquarian author Virginia Woolf, I've prepared a love note for you to use as your own. Feel free to give these words to the person whose destiny needs to be woven more closely together with yours. "You are the tide that sweeps through the corridors of my mind, a wild rhythm that fills my empty spaces with the echo of eternity. You are the unspoken sentence in my every thought, the shadow and the light interwoven in the fabric of my being. You are the pulse of the universe pressing against my skin, the quiet chaos of love that refuses to be named. You are my uncharted shore."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Love and intimacy and togetherness are fun, yes. But they’re also hard work—especially if you want to make the fun last. This will be your specialty in the coming months. I’ve assembled four quotes to inspire you. 1. "The essence of marriage is not that it provides a happy ending, but that it provides a promising beginning—and then you keep beginning again, day after day." —Gabriel García Márquez. 2. "The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret. But those who follow the art of creating it day after day come closest to discovering it." —Pearl Buck. 3. "Love is a continuous act of forgiveness." —Maya Angelou. 4. "In the best of relationships, daily rebuilding is a mutual process. Each partner helps the other grow." —Virginia Satir