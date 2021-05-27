Free Will Astrology: Week of May 27, 2021

× Expand Lidiia Moor Getty Images/iStockphoto 1067705814

ARIES (March 21-April 19): ❝Open your mouth only if what you are going to say is more beautiful than silence," declares an Arab proverb. That's a high standard to aspire to. Even at our very best, when we're soaring with articulate vitality, it's hard to be more beautiful than silence for more than, say, 50 percent of the time. But here's a nice surprise: You could exceed that benchmark during the next three weeks. You're primed to be extra expressive and interesting. When you speak, you could be more beautiful than silence as much as 80 percent of the time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Here's the definition of an emotional support animal: "a companion animal that provides therapeutic benefit to a person with a mental or psychiatric disability." I don't mean to be flippant, but I think every one of us has at least one mental or psychiatric disability that would benefit from the company of an emotional support animal. If you were ever going to acquire such an ally, the coming weeks would be prime time to do so. I encourage you to also seek out other kinds of help and guidance and stimulation that you'd benefit from having. It's the resource-gathering phase of your cycle. (PS: Cesar Chavez said: "You are never strong enough that you don't need help.")

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A blogger named Valentine Cassius reports, "A tiny old woman came into the deli where I work and ordered a 'wonderful turkey sandwich.' When asked what she wanted on the sandwich other than turkey, she said 'all of your most wonderful toppings.'" Here's my response to that: The tiny old woman's approach usually isn't very effective. It's almost always preferable to be very specific in knowing what you want and asking for it. But given the current astrological omens, I'll make an exception for you in the next three weeks. I think you should be like the tiny old woman: Ask life, fate, people, spirits, and gods to bring you all of their most wonderful toppings.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

CANCER (June 21-July 22): "I am tired of trying to hold things together that cannot be held," testifies Cancerian novelist Erin Morgenstern. "Tired of trying to control what cannot be controlled." Here's good news for her and all Cancerians. You have cosmic permission to surrender—to no longer try to hold things together that can't be held or try to control what can't be controlled. Maybe in a few weeks you will have gained so much relaxed new wisdom that you'll be inspired to make fresh attempts at holding together and controlling. But that's not for you to worry and wonder about right now. Your assignment is to nurture your psychological and spiritual health by letting go.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Philosopher Georges Bataille wrote, "The lesson of Wuthering Heights, of Greek tragedy and, ultimately, of all religions, is that there is an instinctive tendency towards divine intoxication which the rational world of calculation cannot bear. This tendency is the opposite of Good. Good is based on common interest, which entails consideration of the future." I'm going to dissent from Bataille's view. I agree that we all have an instinctive longing for divine intoxication, but I believe that the rational world needs us to periodically fulfill our longing for divine intoxication. In fact, the rational world grows stale and begins to decay without these interludes. So the truth is that divine intoxication is crucial for the common good. I'm telling you this, Leo, because I think the coming weeks will be a favorable time for you to claim a healthy dose of divine intoxication.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Virgo actor Ingrid Bergman (1915–1982) won the most prestigious awards possible for her work in films, TV, and theater: Oscars, Emmys, and a Tony. She was intelligent, talented, and beautiful. Life was a challenge when she was growing up, though. She testified, "I was the shyest human ever invented, but I had a lion inside me that wouldn’t shut up." If you have a sleeping lion inside you, Virgo, I expect it to wake up soon. And if your inner lion is already wide awake and you have a decent relationship with it, I suspect it may soon begin to come into its fuller glory.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Libran author Antonio Tabucchi described the frame of mind I recommend for you in the coming days. I hope you'll be eager to embrace his far-reaching empathy. Like him, I trust you will expand your capacity to regard the whole world as your home. Here's Tabucchi's declaration: "Like a blazing comet, I’ve traversed infinite nights, interstellar spaces of the imagination, voluptuousness and fear. I’ve been a man, a woman, an old person, a little girl, I’ve been the crowds on the grand boulevards of the capital cities of the West, I’ve been the serene Buddha of the East. I’ve been the sun and the moon."

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Author James Frey writes, "I used to think I was tough, but then I realized I wasn’t. I was fragile and I wore thick armor. And I hurt people so they couldn’t hurt me. And I thought that was what being tough was, but it isn’t." I agree with Frey. The behavior he describes has nothing to do with being tough. So what does? That's important for you to think about, because the coming weeks will be an excellent time to be tough in the best senses of the word. Here are my definitions: Being tough means never letting people disrespect you or abuse you, even as you cultivate empathy for how wounded everyone is. Being tough means loving yourself with such unconditional grace that you never act unkind out of a neurotic need to over-defend yourself. Being tough means being a compassionate truth-teller.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fragile intensity or intense fragility? Ferocious gentleness or gentle ferocity? Vulnerable strength or strong vulnerability? I suspect these will be some of the paradoxical themes with which you'll be delicately wrestling in the coming days. Other possibilities: sensitive audacity or audacious sensitivity; fluidic fire or fiery fluidity; crazy wisdom or wise craziness; penetrating softness or soft penetration; shaky poise or poised shakiness. My advice is to regard rich complexities like these as blessings, not confusions or inconveniences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Birds that live in cities have come up with an ingenious adaptation. They use humans' abandoned cigarette butts to build their nests. Somehow they discovered that nicotine is an insectide that dispels pests like fleas, lice, and mites. Given your current astrological aspects, I'm guessing you could make metaphorically comparable adjustments in your own life. Are there ways you could use scraps and discards to your benefit?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A blogger named Raven testifies, "My heart is a toddler throwing a tantrum in a store and my brain is the parent who continues to shop." I'm pleased to inform you, Aquarius, that your heart will NOT act like that toddler in the coming weeks. In fact, I believe your heart will be like a sage elder with growing wisdom in the arts intimacy and tenderness. In my vision of your life, your heart will guide you better than maybe it ever has. Now here's a message to your brain: Listen to your heart!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The Voyager 1 space probe, launched by NASA in 1977, is now more than 14 billion miles from Earth. In contrast, the farthest humans have ever penetrated into the ground is 7.62 miles. It's the Kola Superdeep Borehole in northwest Russia. Metaphorically speaking, these facts provide an evocative metaphor for the following truth: Most humans feel more confident and expansive about exploring the outer world than their inner realms. But I hope that in the coming weeks you will buck that trend, as you break all previous records for curious and luxurious exploration into your deepest psychic depths.