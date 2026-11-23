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ARIES (March 21-April 19): When I tune in to your upcoming future, I envision various blends of fire and water. Sometimes I glimpse poignant scenes, like a soggy firecracker or a candle wavering from a paper boat as it drifts down a stream. In other scenes, I envision you spilling cleansing tears during cathartic orgasms or laughing so hard you sob. Which types of adventures will predominate? Much may hinge on whether you can combine the elemental enchantments of fluidity and flame into one vital force.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): No matter how good and kind we may be, each of us carries within us a touch of the world’s troubles. We can call it a blind spot, old wound, shadow, or bad habit that diverts us from our better judgment. Some people pretend it's not there. Others give it so much power that they feel overwhelmed by it. I prefer a middle path. I acknowledge my shadow without succumbing to it, and I remain alert to how it might influence me. Why do I bring this to your attention, Taurus? Because right now, your own blind spot may be prone to mislead you. Please try my approach or refine your own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you follow the statistical norm, you may have sex about 2,500 times during your journey on planet Earth. Yet perhaps only a few of those occasions will carry the special fusion of bodily ecstasy and spiritual awakening that will be available for you in the coming weeks. I'm not being melodramatic, Gemini. In my visions of your potentials, life's mysterious flow will offer you peak experiences that are both thrilling and enlightening. To benefit as fully as possible, approach them with openness and unguarded innocence. Locate the inner territory where yearning and tenderness meet. P.S. These possibilities don't require a partner. If you're on your own, release any lingering embarrassment about self-pleasure and investigate its subtler revelations.

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CANCER (June 21-July 22): In the ancient myth of Psyche, a woman’s complicated love life lands her in trouble with Aphrodite. The goddess gives her an enormous mound of millet, wheat, and poppy seeds and orders her to sort every variety into its own pile. It's an impossible assignment. You may be facing a comparable tangle now: too many details, demands, fragments, or decisions all jumbled together, with no clear way to solve the riddles. But take heart from Psyche’s tale. Moved by sympathy, brigades of ants came to her rescue and organized the chaos while she slept. What's your equivalent of the ants? Seek allies or tools whose help can accomplish what solo heroics can't.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): I’m drafting a self-help guide for a new therapeutic approach. I call my method “Give It Up and Let It Go and Put It Behind You." To begin, you get a large cloth shopping bag and pack it with enough stones to make it a nuisance to carry. Next, imagine it contains every grievance you keep revisiting, every painful memory you’ve grown attached to resenting, and every irritation you’ve rehearsed so often it feels familiar. Then lug the bag around everywhere for two days, and notice how oppressive that feels. The final phase of the method offers the climactic cure: “Give It Up and Let It Go and Put It Behind You."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Incubation is your operative metaphor. I hope you will tend to your figurative eggs as a devoted bird would. Keep them warmed and protected while the life inside them gathers strength for its debut. Draw from the artist’s method of incubation, too, Virgo. Think rigorously and deeply about the creative choice before you; investigate it until your rational mind has done all it can. Then step away and let the answer gestate in the deep chambers of your awareness, where intuition can do its work. Your third task is to borrow a practice from lucid dreaming: Before sleep, frame a crisp question about a dilemma. Carry it across the threshold into dreamland, trusting that your night mind will return it to you transformed, accompanied by an elegant answer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): From time to time, museum curators rediscover neglected and ignored masterpieces that have spent years in oblivion, stowed away in storage areas. The artwork hasn't changed. New scholarship, fresh cultural questions, or more discerning eyes finally unearth the value that had gone unappreciated. I believe you're due for a comparable reappraisal, Libra. A talent, friendship, fascination, or dream that you have underestimated warrants another look. Be willing to override earlier judgments. You’re more capable of recognizing certain treasures than you once were.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Centuries ago, as European sailors explored and traded across unfamiliar seas, they learned that prevailing winds could shift predictably with the seasons. A crossing that was slow, risky, or impractical during one season could be swift and easy when the winds reversed. I believe a similar knack for good timing will be extra useful to you in the days ahead, Scorpio. As you evaluate cherished goals, find out what the most favorable conditions will be. Do you know what the term "propitious" means? It's your word of power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Every year, the Arctic tern migrates from the Arctic to the Antarctic and back, chasing summer from one end of the Earth to the other. Because of this relentless pursuit of light, the tern sees more daylight than any other creature alive. Its whole existence is a pilgrimage toward the sun. Let’s make her your spirit creature for now, Sagittarius. Your restless urge to keep moving, exploring, and following the light is how your soul gathers more brightness than a stationary life ever could. Don't let anyone shame your wanderlust. But here's the tern's deeper teaching: It isn't fleeing or escaping. It's always heading toward more light. Be sure your journeys, too, move toward luminosity, not just away from the dark.

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CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): I’m thankful for the psychotherapy I’ve received over the years. It has helped me unlearn destructive mental reflexes and become more skillful at creating happiness. What about you? Do you have a compassionate, perceptive helper you meet with regularly? A guide whose work is to help you understand yourself and create a vital life? If not, now is an excellent time to grant yourself this essential luxury. And if you already work with a capable advisor, I dare you to go further into the conversation. The astrological omens suggest you are able to receive more support than ever before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Migrating salmon navigate using multiple guidance systems. They draw information from the Earth's magnetic field, visual cues from the sun and sky, shifts in ocean chemistry, and the unique scents of their home streams. One compass alone isn’t sufficient. I hope that you Aquarians will be inspired by their versatile approach. Like them, you will be wise to use several forms of knowing. Want some hints? Honor logic. Trust intuition. Notice bodily sensations. Listen to trusted friends. Observe synchronicities. What else can you think of? The best decisions will emerge from the convergence of different kinds of intelligence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What ideas, feelings, and situations consistently occupy your attention? What memories and future scenarios do you keep returning to in your imagination? They are all crucial in shaping your experience. If you repeatedly take inventory of what's missing and rehearse your disappointment about it, you become skilled at noticing more proof of deprivation. But if you linger over people, pleasures, possibilities, and small mercies that feel gratifying and nurturing, you're likely to perceive and generate more of them. Now is an excellent time to get into the habit of emphasizing this brighter magic.