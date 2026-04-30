News of the Weird: Week of April 30, 2026

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

The Most Magical Address on Earth

The most important part of deciding where to live is, of course, location, location, location. For the Ewing family, that's Disney World in Florida, People magazine reported on April 21. Adam, 41, and Lauren, 36, and their two daughters live about half the year at an RV campsite at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. Resort rules stipulate that a single resort reservation can't be longer than 26 days, so every few weeks, the Ewings pack up their RV, go somewhere else for 24 hours and move back in the next day. "This has just always been our go-to place," Adam said. "We developed a community of friends here and we never wanted to leave." The family started living full-time in their RV during COVID, and other times of the year, the Ewings find themselves in places like Utah, Canada and Vermont, but always make their way back home. Despite living at the most magical place on Earth, daily life for the Ewings is fairly typical of most families. "Most of the time, it is that normal life, working out, doing schoolwork, regular work, and then we'll go to the parks ... mostly at night," Lauren said. Living on Disney property comes with a Disney price tag -- the family has paid up to $8,000 per month to stay on site, a cost they say is well worth it. [People, 4/21/26]

It's a Bird, It's a Plane ...

-- A spring football game at Virginia Tech was delayed after a parachuter crashed into the scoreboard over the school's football field, Lane Stadium, the New York Post reported on April 18. Shortly before the game, which was scheduled to start at 3 p.m., two parachuters could be seen gliding over the field. The first one flew safely over, while the second crashed into the board, between the "C" and "H" in "Tech." Emergency personnel were able to retrieve the parachuter safely, and the skydiver was not hospitalized. While fans waited for the game to start, the board displayed an explanation for the delay: "Attention please. We are waiting for EMTs to get out of the board. Thank you for your patience." Over on X, Virginia Tech Athletics said, "We are grateful to report the skydiver was safely secured and is currently stable. Our primary focus remains on their well-being." The football game resumed at 4 p.m. [New York Post, 4/18/26]

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

-- That same day, on the other side of the country, a hot air balloon carrying 13 passengers made an unexpected stop in a backyard in Temecula, California, ABC 7 News reported. According to witnesses, the pilot announced that a lack of wind and dwindling fuel supply meant he had to land. "He was trying to get us to the street, but we couldn't get to the street in time, so we landed in the people's backyard, safe and sound," passenger Brianna Avalos said. "He was an amazing pilot!" Neighbors alerted the homeowners, Hunter and Jenna Perrin, of the incident. "I open the sliding glass door, and there's a basket full of 13 people in my backyard!" Hunter said. "The pilot ... got it right down inside, directly into the backyard, where there was nothing. The balloon didn't catch on anything. No one was injured." [ABC 7, 4/19/26]

Hot Dog!

Some high school students take a limo to prom. Others, like Breckan Andrews of Topeka, Kansas, roll up in the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile. According to UPI, the Seaman High School junior and his friends were at Sonic on Friday, April 17, when they spotted the vehicle at a nearby grocery store. An idea formed. "One of my buddies was like, 'Can we rent this thing?' and I was like, 'Well, what if we just ask about prom? What if they take us? It's tomorrow,'" Andrews said. "You miss all the shots you don't take," he added. Driver -- or "Hot Dogger," as they say in the wiener biz -- Maggie Dawson was happy to help and took the students to prom free of charge. "It was like a little light bulb," she said. "We were like, 'Well, what time is prom?' And from there, we checked our schedule, and we were able to make it happen." [UPI, 4/20/26]

Uncanny

Erika Brown of Anderson, Indiana, is an only child, but is looking for her doppelganger. UPI reported on April 18 that facial recognition software flagged Brown for potential fraud during her driver's license renewal. A Fraud and Security Enforcement investigator had to verify Brown's identity before allowing her to continue with the renewal. The officer showed her photos of another Indiana woman who is the same age as Brown but has a different name and address. Brown was stunned by the resemblance. "What are the odds that we look so similar, live in the same place, and have never crossed paths?" she said. "Seeing someone who looks so much like me was really strange and bizarre." She was finally issued her license after three months of waiting but continues her search for her lookalike. "How does something like this even happen genetically?" Brown wonders. [UPI, 4/21/26]

Here's the Buzz

It was an unusual sight on the side of the road on I-40 in east Tennessee: Beekeepers, donned in full gear, trying to collect 1 million bees after the truck they were in crashed on April 17 in Knoxville, the Associated Press reported. Tennessee Department of Transportation regional spokesperson Mark Nagi said the swarm shut down an exit and the truck was destroyed in the accident, but that there were no injuries. Nagi posted a photo of the bees and beekeepers on social media. "... the bees are ... well ... buzzing," he said. "Unless you are dressed in this outfit please stay in your vehicles in this area." All the bees were rescued and moved from the area. [AP, 4/17/26]

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

A-moose-ing

Catching a glimpse of a moose in Montana is not unheard of. A moose in Montana taking a nap in front of a radio station called "The Moose"? Now that's funny. On April 22, UPI reported that a moose was seen wandering around Bozeman. A Montana State University student, Alivia Ballenger, took a video of the moose running across a vacant lot near her apartment, and her father, a real estate agent, reposted it on his realty business page. "It's a great lot," he said. "I think the moose thought so, too." Later that day, radio station The Moose 94.7 FM, shared a video of the moose lying down for a nap next to the station, with the caption, "We had a special visitor outside the 'MOOSE' studio this morning." Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks declined to take any action. "Yesterday was the first time we had received reports that this moose was in the area," Information Officer Morgan Jacobsen said. "We didn't get reports that it was causing conflicts or obstructing traffic." [UPI, 4/22/26]

Send your weird news items with subject line WEIRD NEWS to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.

COPYRIGHT 2023 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

1130 Walnut, Kansas City MO 64106; 800-255-6734