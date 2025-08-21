News of the Weird: Week of August 21, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

The Passing Parade

The South China Morning Post reported on Aug. 5 that adults in China are turning to pacifiers to ease their stress, improve sleep and stop smoking. The adult binkies are larger than the infant models and come in different colors, and shops say they're selling more than 2,000 each month. "It's high quality, soft, and I feel comfortable sucking it," said one buyer. "It does not impede my breathing." But Chengdu dentist Tang Caomin isn't a fan: "By sucking the dummy for more than three hours a day, the position of your teeth might change after a year."

Nope

-- Talk about rodents of unusual size. A giant rat -- perhaps the biggest ever caught in the United Kingdom -- was recently captured in North Yorkshire, reported The Independent on Aug. 5. The rodent, removed by exterminators from a home in the Greater Eston area, measured 22 inches long and was described as "almost the size of a small cat." (For reference, rats in the U.K. usually stay under 11 inches, on average.) Some local leaders say pest issues have dramatically worsened since the end of free services for residents in the area. Eston ward councilor David Taylor said the rodents were becoming "brazen," adding, "The longer this is ignored, the worse it will get."

-- In Fort Collins, Colorado, residents have reported seeing rabbits with black, tentaclelike protrusions on their heads, KUSA-TV reported. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the horny growths are caused by a virus that is not dangerous to humans or pets, but warned people not to touch them just the same. The "Frankenstein rabbits" are not in pain, CPW said, unless the spines grow on sensitive areas like the eyes. There is no known cure.

Recent Alarming Headlines

-- Dan Burton, owner of Urban Trapping Wildlife Control in Salinas, California, alerted officials of Monterey County and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to a discovery he made while trapping wild pigs in early August. The Los Angeles Times reported that when Burton cut into one of the animals, he discovered that the flesh was ... off-color. "I'm not talking about a little blue," he said. "I'm talking about neon blue, blueberry blue." Fish and wildlife officials say the blue flesh is probably caused by exposure to a poison popularly used by farmers to control rats, mice, squirrels and other rodents. They are warning trappers and hunters not to consume the blue flesh, and some of the poison traps have been pulled from the fields because of pigs seeking them out.

-- The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is warning visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks about a rare "brain-eating" infection called Naegleria fowleri, KSHB-TV reported on Aug. 13. A man who had been water skiing in the lake is now being treated in intensive care at a Missouri hospital, officials said. The infection enters the human body through the nose, then travels into the brain.

132 Days Until Christmas

Three Deutsche Post volunteers -- or elves, you might call them -- left St. Nikolaus, Germany, on Aug. 9 and started cycling toward Santa Claus Village in Finland, the Associated Press reported. The trio are carrying more than 30,000 letters and Christmas wish lists that have been delivered to the German village and are expected to arrive in roughly two weeks. The traditional journey dates back to 1967.

Unclear on the Concept

In reference to what seems like an obvious enough policy, Starbucks Korea has posted signs in all its shops across the country, warning customers that they may no longer bring desktop computers and printers to the locations to work. United Press International reported on Aug. 11 that Starbucks has also banned setting up large partitions and leaving valuables at a table for long periods of time. The targeted customers are known as "cagongjok," which combines the Korean words for "cafe," "study" and "tribe." Starbucks made the policy change after other customers complained about cafe squatters taking up too much space; laptops will still be welcomed.

Crime Report

Everyone should be trying to move to East Greenbush, New York, where police have been busy chasing down the community's hardened criminals, WNYT-TV reported on Aug. 11. Officers have received multiple reports of juveniles playing "ding-dong-ditch" during overnight hours, they said. They called such aberrant behavior disruptive and a violation of state law. Police said if the kids are caught, their antics could lead to charges of harassment, trespassing and disorderly conduct. Zillow, here we come!

The Neighbors

Gary Boyadzhyan of Van Nuys, California, told KTLA-TV on Aug. 13 that he has a mysterious long-running grievance with the Los Angeles Police Department, and that's why he's been blasting home alarms and a train horn from his house for months. "He does this periodically several times during the day," said neighbor Bob Donovan. "It has a range of 3.5 miles. It's an actual train horn." Boyadzhyan says the horns are his way of getting LAPD's attention. "I do sincerely apologize to my neighbors," he said, "but I don't know what else to do." Neighbors are unclear about what kind of help the man needs to solve his problem, but they're at wits' end about the noise. But maybe a solution is on the way: Boyadzhyan was arrested on Aug. 13 on unknown charges.

Bright Idea

There's something in the water at Loch Ness in Scotland ... but it's not the famed monster. The Daily Record reported on Aug. 13 that Domino's Pizza has launched a delivery submarine that can reach speeds of 45mph and leap 5 meters out of the water. Pizza Delivery Innovation spokesperson Izzy Gardener said the company is "always looking for new and unexpected ways to deliver to our customers." Loch Ness seemed like a "perfect place to test the waters," Gardener said.

Kids These Days

So, it's not enough to just play ding-dong-ditch in Laurens, South Carolina. WYFF-TV reported that on Aug. 9, two juveniles unlawfully entered railroad facilities and started an engine that was hooked to two other engines. Police said they drove the train engines around the yard before taking them onto a rail line that connects with Greenville. But when they tried to return to the rail yard, they collided with parked railroad cars and caused the derailment of the engine and damage to one of the parked cars. "This was a dangerous and reckless act," said Laurens Police Chief Heath Copeland. "Railroad property is not a place to play."

DON'T TOUCH THAT!

"A ground mishap" at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts, was likely caused by an unnamed passenger accidentally triggering an ejection from an F-15D Eagle on Aug. 12, The War Zone reported. After the plane had landed, video showed a puff of smoke and the backseat passenger crawling along the runway next to the aircraft. The canopy landed on the plane's wing. The 104th Fighter Wing released a statement saying that one service member was taken to a hospital for evaluation and the other had no injuries.

