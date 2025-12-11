News of the Weird: Week of December 11, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Goals

Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, Texas, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, of Argyle, Texas, were indicted on Nov. 20 in U.S. District Court for a bizarre plot to carry out a coup on Gonave Island, near Haiti. The New York Times reported that the men hatched their plan in 2024; both were learning Haitian Creole, and Weisenburg joined the North Texas Fire Academy to learn "command-and-control protocols." He flunked out in February 2025. Thomas joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Maryland, and both men planned to recruit homeless people from around Washington, D.C., to assist in the coup. After sailing to and gaining control of the island, Weisenburg and Thomas planned to kill all the men and make the women and children sex slaves. The would-be conquerors could face up to life in federal prison.

Perspective (or Lack Thereof)

On Nov. 7 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Corey Johnson, 35, of Alexandria, Louisiana, tried to exit the short-term parking lot, but he wasn't able to pay the fee. People magazine reported that Johnson at first refused to move his Jeep out of the exit lane but later agreed to pull aside while he worked out payment. Around 10 p.m., while Johnson was still stuck in the parking lot, the airport's Aviation Communications center received a threatening phone call, suggesting a bomb would be detonated if the operator did not "page Hassan." The center received another call around 10:35, saying he wanted "Hassan" "to bring the bomb to level three." Deputies pinged the phone making the calls and traced it back to Johnson; by 11 p.m., he was under arrest. On Nov. 20, Johnson was indicted for willfully conveying a bomb threat. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine -- way more than the parking fee.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Raccoons Gone Wild

-- An ABC liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, had a break-in early on Nov. 29, but it wasn't a robber. The New York Times reported that a raccoon fell through the ceiling of the store, then set about trying a wide variety of alcohol: rum, moonshine, peanut butter whiskey, vodka and, of course, eggnog. "It broke several bottles and consumed the spirits," said Carol Mawyer, PR manager for Virginia ABC. When police and animal control responded, the blotto beast was passed out face-down on the floor of the bathroom. The raccoon woke up after about 1 1/2 hours and showed no signs of injury. It was released back into the wild.

-- No good raccoon deed goes unpunished, as a man in Cherokee County, Georgia, learned during Thanksgiving week. CBS News reported that the unnamed man saw the injured animal in the road and stopped to help it, wrapping it in his coat and holding it against his chest as he drove to the Chattahoochee Nature Center more than an hour away. At some point, the raccoon became loose and bit the man on his face and hands. At the center, employees urged him to go to the hospital; meanwhile, the raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies. Result: Positive. "Please take a minute and assess the situation before attempting to capture wildlife without direction," the center posted.

Suspicions Confirmed

Police in Auckland, New Zealand, are holding a man in custody, presumably awaiting a certain biological development, after he was accused of swallowing a $19,000 Faberge egg pendant on Nov. 28, the BBC reported. Officers went to Partridge Jewellers and arrested the 32-year-old man, who has undergone a medical assessment. Talk about crap duty: "An officer is assigned to constantly monitor the man," Inspector Grae Anderson said. "At this stage, the pendant has not been recovered." The egg is set with white diamonds and blue sapphires and has an 18-karat-gold miniature octopus inside.

Government in Action

Rankin, Pennsylvania, got its first snowfall this week, but it was less than prepared, KDKA-TV reported. Alas, Rankin has only one public works employee -- and that employee isn't licensed to operate a snowplow. Still, borough resident Marcus Clay cut them some slack: "They didn't do too bad. It was better than it was last year." Borough council member Walter Sewell hopefully noted, "We're working through it." The city subcontracted with some local businesses, and in the spirit of the season, even residents chipped in, shoveling and salting their own blocks. It takes a village.

Workers' Comp?

-- The perils of working ... outside. On Dec. 2, as Jessica Tyson, 32, filmed a segment for a current affairs show in Auckland, New Zealand, a low-flying bird struck her in the face, United Press International reported. Tyson shared the clip to social media, commenting, "POV Just trying to do your job when nature has other plans. Everything is fine, just got a little scar above my eye." She's looking forward to indoor assignments from now on.

-- Utility lineman Werner J. Neubauer responded to a prickly situation in Cochise County, Arizona, United Press International reported on Dec. 1. A bear was stuck at the top of a utility pole and was in danger of being electrocuted, Neubauer said. He shut off electricity to the pole and used a bucket truck to get to the bear's level, where he poked at it with a fiberglass stick until it slid back down the pole.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Bright Idea

Magician and molecular biologist Zi Teng Wang of St. Louis, Missouri, came up with a fun idea a few years ago: He implanted an RFID chip in his hand and used it to perform magic tricks, Yahoo! News reported on Nov. 28. But the tricks faded and other uses fizzled out, and Wang went on with his life. "When I went to rewrite the chip, I was horrified to realize I forgot the password that I had locked it with," he said. "I'm still locked out of my own body's tech, and that's inconvenient but hilarious." Ah, techie humor.

Nope

Fox News reported that a sky-dining -- that's right, DINING, not DIVING -- attraction in Kerala, India, froze at its full height with two adults, two children and a staff member on deck on Nov 28. The dining experience involves a crane lifting a platform 120 feet in the air, allowing diners to enjoy a panoramic view. However, the hydraulic system powering the lift failed, leaving the riders with no way to get down. Instead, firefighters used ropes to climb to the platform, then put each person in a harness and lowered them to the ground. The whole operation took about four hours. No injuries were reported.

Wait, What?

Quick, get your Christmas order in before Dec. 11 for Mug Root Beer's limited-edition cologne, "Daddy's Home." Fox5 Atlanta reported on Dec. 3 that the company is for the first time detouring into personal care with the scent, which includes aromas of cedar, sandalwood, vanilla and caramel. "It's the kind of scent that whispers 'come to papa' to dogs and dawgs alike," the company said. The package includes a 1.7-ounce cologne and a 10-pack of MUG Root Beer mini cans for the low, low price of $15. "Daddy's Home by Mug Root Beer is for our die-hard MUG fans who believe root beer rules every sense, not just taste," a statement read.

Send your weird news items with subject line WEIRD NEWS to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.

News of the Weird is now a podcast on all major platforms! Visit newsoftheweirdpodcast.com to find out more.

COPYRIGHT 2023 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

1130 Walnut, Kansas City MO 64106; 800-255-6734