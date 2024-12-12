News of the Weird: Week of December 12, 2024

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

No doubt inspired by "WKRP in Cincinnati," Esther Keim of Anchorage, Alaska, this year completed her third Alaska Turkey Bomb, the Associated Press reported. When Keim was growing up in rural Alaska, a family friend would drop turkeys to her family and others from a plane, along with newspapers and chewing gum. She started her tradition with a small plane she rebuilt with her father, and this year she dropped 32 frozen turkeys to people living beyond roads. Dave and Christina Luce live a 90-minute snowmobile ride from the nearest town. "I'm 80 years old now, so we make fewer and fewer trips," Dave said. Keim has "been a real good friend." She hopes to start a nonprofit organization to solicit donations and reach more people, with more than turkeys. "There's so many kids out in the villages," she said. "It would be cool to maybe add a stuffed animal or something they can hold."

Family Values

-- An unnamed mother in Cheshire, England, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for "extreme neglect" after her 3-year-old daughter of hers was found to have been living in a drawer under a bed, the BBC reported. The mother hid the child from her siblings and even from a boyfriend, who discovered her in 2023 after hearing her cry when the mom was away. The court said she was severely malnourished, looking more like a 7-month-old baby, and had a cleft palate, matted hair and other deformities. The mother told police she had not realized she was pregnant and was "really scared" when she gave birth, calling the child "not part of the family." Judge Steven Everett said he could not "remember a case as bad as this in my 46 years."

-- Three generations of a family in Palm Coast, Florida, celebrated Black Friday by shoplifting $400 worth of cosmetics and alcohol from a Target store, the Miami Herald reported. A 76-year-old woman, her 54-year-old daughter and a juvenile granddaughter were arrested after a Target loss specialist saw the juvenile putting items in her backpack, police said. The two adults were charged with theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor; the girl was turned over to her father.

Don't Try This at Home

Firefighters battled a blaze for more than 16 hours in Weston, Connecticut, on Thanksgiving, WFSB-TV reported, after flames erupted as someone tried to fry a turkey. The fire, which started in the garage of a $4 million mansion, quickly spread to the rest of the house, and six other fire departments joined in the effort to fight the fire. None of the residents or neighbors were hurt, but the home was deemed "uninhabitable."

Bright Ideas

-- If you're fortunate enough to live in California, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas or Florida over the next couple of weeks, you can have your photo snapped while driving through Taco Bell, KTLA-TV reported. "Every day in our drive-thrus, we see moments that are so uniquely 'our fans,'" said Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery. Select locations will be transformed into photo booths, with some of the photos ending up on a Taco Bell commercial during the third quarter of the Super Bowl. Participating fans will need to have the TB app and scan a QR code at the drive-thru. Photos will be sent to the account holder's email address. Smile!

-- In Lone Tree, Colorado, on Nov. 23, police officer Jacob Tarr was busy arresting a suspect in a theft when the perp took off on foot, KY3-TV reported. Thinking fast, Tarr commandeered a kid's bike to continue the chase, police said. "The suspect might've had a scooter, but Officer Tarr had determination, and a kid's bike," the police shared on social media. The suspect, who had three outstanding warrants, was eventually nabbed and charged with felony theft.

But Why?

Tyler Wade Gibson, 35, and his wife, Bailey Alexus Gibson, 32, were charged with child abuse on Nov. 27 in Columbia, Missouri, after Tyler tried to perform a circumcision at home on their infant son, Law and Crime reported. The parents took the child to Lake Regional Hospital after being alarmed by the amount of blood; Bailey told police she was "very hesitant" about her husband doing the procedure but helped him do it. Social services went to the home on Nov. 29 and removed five children. The Gibsons are scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 28.

Animal Antics

They say all fashion trends eventually come back around. Science Alert reported on Dec. 3 that orcas off the West Coast of North America have started wearing salmon as hats -- again. The fad was first noticed in 1987 in Puget Sound, when orcas started balancing dead fish on their noses. Scientists believe they may be storing the food for later or "showing off," or it may just feel good. Humpback whales, for example, have been known to wear hats of seaweed. "Honestly, your guess is as good as mine," said Deborah Giles, science and research director at Wild Orca. With further study, "we may be able to gather enough information to show that, for instance, one carried a fish hat for 30 minutes or so, and then he ate it."

Least Competent Criminal

Maybe don't record your crimes in your journal -- that's the lesson just learned by Vanessa Guerra, 30, of Mankato, Minnesota. The Smoking Gun reported that on the same day that a 2004 Ford Freestar van was stolen, Guerra wrote in her diary: "Totally stole a car today! Something I never thought of doing." She sold the van to an auto salvage company for $2,000. As investigators closed in on Guerra as the thief, she told them she didn't know the van was stolen -- but they were "able to locate a journal belonging to Guerra" that included her admission. She was charged with two felonies.

It's Come to This

From the "But Why Would You Want To?" file: The New York Post reported on Dec. 4 that Miller High Life has released a new cologne, just in time for the holidays. Dive Bar-Fume evokes the smells of a bar counter, leather stools and tobacco so you can be in your favorite dive bar whenever you want. It also includes sea salt (for the "basket of fries and popcorn") and Champak blossom, which of course smells like Miller High Life. It'll set you back $60 and comes in a fancy gift box. One commenter asked, "Does it smell like shattered dreams?" Touche.

Questionable Judgment

Amanda Joudrey LeBlanc of Blandford, Nova Scotia, found a dog sitter she liked and booked them several times over the summer, the CBC reported on Nov. 19. That is, until she discovered a video of the sitter advertising an account on OnlyFans. LeBlanc immediately recognized her own home in the background -- her bathroom and her outdoor pool. She bought a subscription to the service and discovered more explicit content filmed in her house. "I am still shocked by it to be honest with you," LeBlanc said. "Everyone can do whatever they want. I don't care. I just don't want it done in my home." The dogs were not featured in the videos.

