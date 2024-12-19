News of the Weird: Week of December 19, 2024

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

A Laysan albatross named Wisdom, who lives at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, laid what experts believe to be her 60th egg recently, her first in four years. Wisdom is 74 years old, the Associated Press reported on Dec. 6. Laysan albatrosses mate for life; Wisdom's mate, Akeakamai, has not been seen for several years, and Wisdom started stepping out with another male. "We are optimistic that the egg will hatch," said Jonathan Plissner, supervisory wildlife biologist at the refuge. Eggs typically incubate for about two months.

Fake Santa

Visitors at the Great Hall in Winchester, Hampshire, England, are demanding refunds after the quality of the Santa stand-in was not up to their expectations, the Guardian reported on Dec. 10. Comments included that he had a "blatantly fake beard" and "cheap red suit" and called the whole experience a "shambles." "He wasn't very talkative at all -- he didn't seem very jovial. It ruined the experience," said dad Matthew Fernandez, 38, who brought his three children. His children were "in tears regarding the situation and said they knew he was a fake." The Hampshire Cultural Trust said this year's experience is different from last year's and they would offer refunds to customers who had not visited yet.

Sign of the Times

An unnamed woman in Chongqing, China, landed the grand prize of $1,380 after she managed to avoid using her mobile phone for ... one hour, MSN reported on Dec. 3. A local business organized the "public welfare challenge" aimed to spotlight the issue of smartphone addiction. The winning participant showed up in her jammies and had to lie perfectly still, without benefit of distractions like books or movies. Out of 10 contestants, she was the only one who prevailed.

Eyes All Over

Ever feel like you're being watched? Someone in Bend, Oregon, has been putting googly eyes on public artwork in local roundabouts, reported the Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8. At least eight statues and sculptures have been "enhanced" so far, and city officials are none too pleased. "While the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art," read a Dec. 4 post on the city's Instagram page. It seems the adhesive used by the googly bandit can damage the artwork; the city claims to have spent $1,500 on repairs so far. However, the comments on the city's post were decidedly pro-whimsy: "These googly eyes give me the hope to move forward each day," read one. Others included: "Let us have some fun," "Googly eyes keep my mental health in a good place," and the hard-to-argue-with "LONG LIVE GOOGLY EYES!"

That's Commitment

And you thought your commute was tough. International student Guangli Xu, 28, currently in his final semester at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia, went viral in early December after posting a video on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) documenting his weekly commute. That is, his weekly 5,468-mile commute. Xu told SBS Mandarin that the trip from his hometown of Dezhou in China's Shandong province to Melbourne and back -- a journey he made 11 times between August and October -- costs about $1,500, which ends up being comparable to what his cost of living would be if he stayed in Melbourne full-time. "But I think the money is better spent

Claus Canceled?

The debate about a War on Christmas may be something of an annual tradition in American news media, but a recent letter from Vitaly Borodin, head of Russia's Federal Project on Security and Combating Corruption, names Santa Claus himself as the key figure in an international Christmas conflict. According to Newsweek, Borodin's letter to Russia's Prosecutor General, first reported by the Russian news outlet Meduza, calls St. Nick a "foreign agent" and expresses concern that the jolly old elf is replacing Father Frost (also known as Ded Moroz), the country's traditional Christmas figure. Borodin has at least one notable supporter in Mikhail Ivanov, deputy of the Bryansk regional parliament, who told the Russian outlet Life, "Santa Claus has become not so much a symbol of Christmas as a symbol of commerce and mass production." Ivanov has called for Santa merchandise to be replaced with that of Ded Moroz all over Russia. Someone's getting coal for Christmas.

Bad Habit

A mafia investigation in Italy recently yielded 24 arrests, but one suspect stands out among the rest: Sister Anna Donelli. The BBC reported on Dec. 4 that a sting operation by the Italian police caught the nun using her position as a volunteer at a prison, which gave her "free access to the penitentiary facilities," to relay messages and info between the notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia and its incarcerated members. Donelli will surely have company as she awaits trial; the police operation, which involves hundreds of officers, is ongoing across northern Italy.

Issss That You Ssssnoring?

Here's some news to help you replenish your stock of nightmare fuel. The Indian Express reported that a man in Stellenbosch, South Africa, found a surprise under his bedroom pillow when he returned home in late November: a live cape cobra. The man immediately called Stellenbosch Snake Removals, who posted a video clip on Nov. 24 on Facebook of the removal by expert snake wrangler Emile Rossouw. The company called the highly venomous snake "by far our most dangerous cobra," and said "with the Black Mamba it accounts for the majority of fatal snake bites in South Africa." Sleep tight.

Saving Santa

Ho-ho-ho-no: One of Santa's helpers had to be rescued off the side of a building, reported USA Today on Dec. 10. Firefighters were called to the scene of the Holiday Extravaganza in Norwalk, Connecticut, when a man dressed as Santa Claus got stuck 60 feet off the ground. The man was rappelling down the 13-story building when part of his costume became entangled in the rigging. The rescue crew pulled him to safety through a 6th-floor window; no injuries were reported. (Had it been the real Santa, of course, the reindeer would have flown to his rescue right away.)

Yay, Science!

A Chicago middle schooler brought some goose droppings to science club -- and landed in the middle of a biomedical breakthrough. The club is supervised by researchers from the University of Illinois as part of an initiative to "involve young learners in the search for new antibiotics," reported ScienceAlert on Dec. 5. Students were instructed to "explore their neighborhood for new bioactive compounds." Hence, goose poop from a local park. With the help of the pros, the student safely isolated a bacterium from the droppings that showed antibiotic activity -- an incredibly rare and important feat, say the experts. Not only that, but the bacterium also produced a never-before-seen natural compound which, in lab tests, slowed the growth of certain cancer cells. The student is now listed as a co-author of the peer-reviewed paper on the discoveries.

