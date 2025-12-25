News of the Weird: Week of December 25, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

'Tis the Season

Kathy Allen Duncan, 73, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away in September, The Washington Post reported on Dec. 17. But her husband, "Tuck," was determined for her spirit to live on this Christmas. Kathy was a collector of snowmen, with about 1,000 figurines that she displayed each year for five decades. At her funeral, he remembers thinking, "We need to build one more, one last one." So Tuck, 74, rented a vacant store in a shopping mall and recruited family members to create an exhibit of Kathy's "snowpeople." The family said they hoped to spread joy -- and they've been surprised at the response. Thousands of people have visited in person, and millions more have seen photos on social media. Tuck said the project cost him about $15,000 and was "worth every penny." The family will disassemble the display on Christmas Eve and split the figurines between them, to make new scenes in their own homes.

Least Competent Criminal

Police in New Castle, Delaware, received a call on Dec. 10 from Kayonne Baxter, 21, who wanted to retrieve some items from a Hyundai Sonata that had been towed, Fox29-TV reported. Oh, and he had stolen the car the day before. Baxter was taken into custody on the same street where the Hyundai had been stolen; he was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle.

About Time

Lady Justice, perched atop the Butte, Montana, courthouse, has been missing a key item since 1911: her scales. But no longer: Government Buildings Manager John Sullivan was able to find a set of scales on eBay for $50 and purchase them, KBZK-TV reported. "She has a spot for scales ... the hole was there," Sullivan said. The city borrowed a construction lift to install the new set on Dec. 11, fulfilling a to-do item on Sullivan's list. "She looked naked without a set of scales," he said.

The Litigious Society

Roy Marsh, 86, was in Lincolnshire, England, earlier this year when, as he rested on a bench, a leaf blew into his mouth, the BBC reported on Dec. 10. Marsh spit out the leaf, but "just as I got up to walk away, two guys came up to me," Marsh said. One of the littering enforcement officers told Marsh that he had been seen spitting, to which Marsh called him a "silly boy." Marsh ended up receiving a fine of $334.50, later reduced to $200.70, which he paid. But Adrian Findley, a county councillor for Lincolnshire County, said enforcement officers are "taking it too far. If it looks like a genuine accident, then give people the opportunity to apologize and pick it up." "It was all unnecessary and out of proportion," Marsh said.

Animal Antics

This year's Grinch award goes to the camel that was participating in a "Christmas Spectacular" at the Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston on Dec. 13. The Houston Chronicle reported that as part of a retelling of the nativity, church performers were leading camels through the megachurch to the stage when one of the animals shot its rear leg out and struck a woman in the audience. She was treated at a hospital and released. A church spokesperson said the church "regrets that this happened. We then discontinued walking animals within the audience seating areas for the remainder of the shows." Good thinking.

Cat Burglar

Diane Huff-Medina of Lakewood, California, didn't even realize her pet cat, Piper, was gone until she looked at her doorbell camera video, KTLA-TV reported. On Dec. 11, an Amazon Flex driver delivered a package to Huff-Medina's front door, then stooped over to pet Piper, who was sitting on the porch. Then the man picked up Piper by her scruff and carried her off to his vehicle. An Amazon spokesperson called the act "horrible" and said the delivery person is no longer "eligible to deliver to our customers." Police said the driver had been identified and charges are pending -- but Piper is still missing. "I don't know where she is or if she's OK," Huff-Medina said.

Irony

The last three 1-cent pennies ever minted by the U.S. government sold at auction on Dec. 11 for $800,000, the Associated Press reported. The winning bidder also received the three dies that struck those coins. "I've been going to coin auctions for 40 years, and I've never seen anything like this," said John Kraljevich of Stack's Bowers Galleries, where the auction was held. The penny was introduced in 1793 and at that time could buy a biscuit or piece of candy. "I think for a lot of people, the ending of production of cents for circulation is an item of nostalgia," Kraljevich said.

News You Can Use

The first half of December was the darkest since 1934 in Stockholm, Sweden, Yahoo! News reported, with just a half-hour of sunlight in the first 15 days. Meteorologist Viktor Bergman said low-pressure systems with mild and humid weather have contributed to the gloom. The average number of hours of sunlight for the whole month is 33, he said. In more bad news for Stockholm, the chances of a white Christmas look slim, he said.

Update

News of the Weird told in June 2023 of Cedric Lodge, 58, and his wife, Denise, who had been indicted for stealing and selling human body parts from the Harvard Medical School morgue. NBC News reported that both appeared in federal court on Dec. 16 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Lodge was sentenced to eight years in prison, and Denise was sentenced to just more than a year for helping him. The Lodges offered a shopping opportunity at the morgue, where buyers could pick which donated remains they wanted. They would then take the items home and ship them through the mail. The parts included heads, brains, skin and bones. For example, Lodge provided a buyer with skin to be tanned into leather and bound into a book. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan Martin said Lodge treated the human remains "as if they were baubles to be sold for profit." Lodge expressed regret in court.

Off the Shelf

At the Amble Links Primary School in Northumberland, England, naughty elves have taken their game up a notch, the BBC reported on Dec. 17. Some of their hijinks have included bricking up the school entrance, filling the head teacher's office with balls and getting a herd of sheep to block the school's entrance. For six years, community members have helped pull off the elves' pranks. Head teacher Paul Healey said, "There's just been so much community involvement, which has been tremendous. It does involve some very, very early mornings ... as it's trying to have things ready for when the breakfast club children start coming in." Healey loves doing the tricks for the joy it brings the children: "It's memories for them."

