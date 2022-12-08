News of the Weird: Week of December 8, 2022

Unclear on the Concept

Apparently spiritual Zen wasn't enough for Buddhist monks at two small temples in northern Thailand, The Washington Post reported. As part of an investigation into drug abuse in the Phetchabun province, officials visited the monasteries on Nov. 25 and discovered that all of the monks -- even the abbot -- tested positive for methamphetamine. "I was frightened because I never thought the monks would be addicted to drugs," said Sungyut Namburi, the village headman. But the monks' behavior gave them away. "When I inspected the abbot's shelter, I was stunned because it was a mess," Sungyut said. The monks were forced to leave the monkhood and enter rehab. For now, "the temple is empty," Sungyut said.

Least Competent Criminal

When alleged thief Jonathan James Frazier, 35, snatched a surveillance camera from the backyard of a home in Tullahoma, Tennessee, the camera's owner received a motion alert and watched on his cellphone as Frazier stashed it in his backpack, then pulled it out and sold it "to a male subject that police were able to identify," the Tullahoma News reported. The live feed continued at the purchaser's home, where officers caught up with the loot; the purchaser told them where they could find Frazier, and Frazier confessed to the larceny.

In (Not So) Hot Water

About 200 ice-fishing enthusiasts had to be evacuated from Upper Red Lake, Minnesota, on Nov. 28 after a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline, stranding them about 30 yards away, WDIO-TV reported. The Beltrami County Sheriff's office received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m.; employing a drone to assess the situation, officers used a temporary bridge to reach the fishers, along with airboats and water rescue boats. All anglers were returned to safety. [WDIO, 11/28/2022]

On Nov. 28, as the oil and chemical tanker Alithini II pulled into Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, it also carried three stowaways -- riding the ship's rudder at the stern, just feet above the water line. The Guardian reported that the three men had survived an 11-day journey from Nigeria -- more than 2,700 nautical miles -- and were suffering from hypothermia and dehydration. The Spanish coast guard rescued them.

It's a Mystery

Volusia County (Florida) officials are baffled by an object that has been unearthed at Dayton Beach Sands, clickorlando.com reported. In the aftermath of hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the 80- to 100-foot-long structure appeared, partially buried in the sand, said Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs. "We're not sure what it is," she said, adding that she'd been on the beach for 25 years and had never seen it before. The storms caused unprecedented beach erosion. An archaeological team from the state is expected to visit soon to study the object.

Picky, Picky

The Cowboy State Daily reported on Nov. 27 that Vern and Shireen Liebl are hoping to make a move to Wyoming, with one very particular criterion dictating which city they choose: the public library. The Liebls have been traversing Wyoming, visiting libraries, for the last 3 1/2 months, hoping to see each one the state has to offer. There have been a few standouts along the way, they report: In Glenrock, Vern said, "They have these skylights up there, and it's like blonde wood, and it just feels so light and airy." He also loved the name of the library in Ranchester: the Tongue River Library. His infatuation with libraries also extends to bookstores: "I think that one of the finest smells in the world is to go into an old bookstore ... and just inhale the essence of the paper," Vern said.

Our Litigious Society

Amanda Ramirez of Hialeah, Florida, filed a class-action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods Co. on Nov. 18, seeking $5 million. Her complaint? Velveeta's microwavable Shells & Cheese instructions indicate the dish is ready in 3 1/2 minutes, but Ramirez says that is "false and misleading because the product takes longer than the 3 1/2 minutes to prepare for consumption." The suit goes on to say that the 3 1/2 minutes are merely the time needed for microwaving the product, which is just one of several steps. Kraft Heinz told Fox Business that the suit is "frivolous" and that they will "strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint."

Awwwww

Geoff Banks, 100, of Devon, England, and Celesta Byrne, 100, of Texas, have a unique bond: They've been pen pals since 1938, the BBC reported. Their friendship blossomed when they were in their 20s and an educational project put them in touch with each other. Since then, they've kept up with technology, switching to emails and video calls, and the two met in person in 2002. Banks calls Byrne "a very interesting person. We exchange stories and she's very good to talk to." Byrne shuts down any suggestion of romance over the years: "There wasn't 'glibbally globbally' stuff, it was just normal neighbor people."

Brenda and Dennis Delgado first met by chance in August 2021, in the condiments aisle at Fry's, a grocery in Casa Grande, Arizona. Dennis told Brenda a joke, she laughed, and they talked for 30 minutes before exchanging their contact info, News12-TV reported. Both were widowed, and as they spent more time together, they grew close. So when they decided to tie the knot, they returned to the scene of the spark: the mayonnaise aisle. On Nov. 19, they exchanged vows on Aisle 8 as the "Wedding March" played over the store's loudspeakers. "It was wonderful," Dennis said. Floral arrangements provided by the store included Miracle Whip and mayo. "If you're looking for love, go to Fry's," Brenda said. "Keep looking."

It's Nice To Have a Hobby

High Point, North Carolina, resident Vic Clinco is believed to have the largest collection in the world of hot sauce, WFMY-TV reported on Nov. 29. He started 26 years ago with three bottles; today he displays almost 11,000 bottles in his basement shrine. "It has turned into an obsession," Clinco admits. He's become such a celebrity in the hot sauce "culture" that manufacturers send him samples of their new varieties. "I want it to be shared with anyone that has the love of the heat as I do," he said. He hopes to hold tastings to introduce others to the love of the spicy condiments.

