News of the Weird: Week of February 12, 2026

Creme de la Weird

Rangueil Hospital's emergency department in Toulouse, France, had to be evacuated on Jan. 31 after a man showed up with a World War I-era explosive ... in his rectum. The Irish Star reported that the 24-year-old man was complaining of discomfort because of an "inserted object," but doctors didn't realize what it was until they had begun to treat him. Hospital staff alerted police, who locked down the facility until bomb disposal experts determined that the device was harmless. Surgery proceeded, and the 8-by-2-inch shell was successfully removed. [The Irish Star, 2/2/2026]

In (Probably Not) Related News ...

KRCG-TV reported on Jan. 30 that Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County, Missouri, is offering a $5,000 reward for recovery of an explosive device that was stolen from the base's Ammunition Supply Point late last year. The "demolition shaped charge" uses "a specially shaped, explosive-filled cavity to focus the effect of the explosion," according to the U.S. Marines website. [KRCG, 1/30/2026]

Bright Idea

If you really want to make an impression on your Valentine, check out the McDonald's McNugget Caviar Kit. USA Today reported on Feb. 2 that the burger chain is offering a free kit when you sign up online, which includes chicken nuggets (of course), a 1-ounce tin of caviar, a $25 McDonald's gift card, creme fraiche and a mother of pearl caviar spoon. Sign-ups begin on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern time. The combo was inspired by a dish served at the U.S. Open in August. That kit, however, set diners back $100. You can get in on the action at mcnuggetcaviar.com. [USA Today, 2/2/2026]

The Continuing Crisis

At the University of Alaska Fairbanks, master's student Nick Dwyer submitted 160 images made through collaboration with AI to an art show, The Sun Star reported on Jan. 14. Dwyer said his work "explores identity, character narrative creation and crafting false memories of relationships ... after a state of AI psychosis." Fellow student Graham Granger, 19, however, wasn't a fan. On Jan. 13, Granger was found "ripping artwork off the walls and eating it in a reported protest," the UAF police department said. He chewed and spit out at least 57 of the 160 images in Dwyer's exhibit. Granger said he opposed Dwyer's use of ChatGPT and the school's AI policy. "I'm surprisingly fine," Granger said after chewing up the photos. "I've eaten paper on, like, dares before, so I've learned a method, like, over the course of my life." Granger was arraigned on charges of criminal mischief and will appear in court in March. [The Sun Star, 1/26/2026]

Awesome!

Thirteen-year-old Austin Appelbee is being called a hero after he swam through rough waters off the coast of Western Australia to summon help for his family, CNN reported. The family had gone out on Jan. 30 to paddleboard and kayak, but the waves swept them out to sea. Austin, who has been swimming since he was young, decided to swim the 2.5 miles back to shore to get help. "The waves were massive. I hit the bottom of the beach and I just collapsed and then after that I had to sprint 2 kilometers to go get the phone," he said. Volunteer marine rescuers found his mom and two siblings clinging to a paddleboard, and they were rescued and returned to shore. Marine Rescue commander Paul Bresland called Austin's feat a "superhuman effort." [CNN, 2/3/2026]

It's a Mystery

If you are the woman who dropped off a human skull at the Goodwill Donation Center in Chelsea, Michigan, on Jan. 26, the Chelsea Police Department would like a word. CBS News reported that a woman, who was caught on the store's surveillance camera, brought in a skull wrapped in a shirt. The skull appeared to be intact and didn't have any "visible damage." Officers turned it over to the county medical examiner, who forwarded it to the anthropology department at the University of Michigan for further study. [CBS News, 2/4/2026]

That Calls for a Bronze Medal

Just four minutes into the mixed doubles curling competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the lights went out, the Associated Press reported on Feb. 4. Four matches came to a halt as the athletes waited for the power to come back on. Olympic officials said the interruption was "due to an energy-related issue" (really?), and the lights were back on within about three minutes. [AP, 2/4/2026]

Unsportsmanlike Conduct

At a high school boys' basketball game in Frederick, Oklahoma, on Jan. 29, an official made the unusual move of ejecting the home team's entire fan section, KFOR-TV reported. The game between Frederick and Mangum was late in the fourth quarter when an official called a foul. One fan stood up to yell at the official, then left. The referee conferred with the school administrator on hand, who announced, "The officials ask that the whole side clear." Play didn't resume until all the fans had cleared the gym, but radio announcer Chad Fox said some were standing outside the doors, trying to peek inside. "The official might have been called a few names for a while," he said. The Frederick superintendent provided a statement, saying the district "reaffirms its commitment to upholding sportsmanship standards." [KFOR, 2/3/2026]

The Tech Revolution

Tasmania Tours website owner Scott Hennessy admitted that "Our AI has messed up completely" after the technology hallucinated some tourist destinations in Tasmania, Australia, that do not exist. ABC reported on Jan. 21 that the site had directed travelers to the Weldborough Hot Springs, offering a "peaceful escape" and "authentic connection to nature." One small issue: The website did not provide directions, so many people stopped at a pub for guidance. Pub owner Kristy Probert set them straight: "The Weld River, which runs through Weldborough, is freezing cold. It's definitely, definitely not a hot spring." Hennessy said the company had outsourced its marketing materials, and that company used AI to produce some of the content. "We're not a scam, we're a married couple trying to do the right thing by people," he said. [ABC, 1/21/2026]

The Entrepreneurial Spirit

On Feb. 1, as a freak snowstorm blanketed parts of North Carolina, former Little Caesars employee Jonathon Hackett, 41, broke into a Little Caesars store in Kinston and started making pizzas to sell, the Charlotte Observer reported. Correction: Hackett broke in TWICE. The first time, he made and sold pizzas to customers, keeping the proceeds for himself. The second time, employees were still in the store and tried to stop him from entering, police said. Hackett was charged with three felonies. [Charlotte Observer, 2/3/2026]

Least Competent Criminal

An unnamed Passaic County, New Jersey, man who got a ticket on Jan. 28 called the police department on Jan. 29 to complain about it, NJ.com reported. Because of the disturbing comments the 38-year-old made on that call, East Rutherford police went to his location for a welfare check. The man was sitting in his car and saw officers approaching; "the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed illegally, passing several vehicles, putting the motoring public at risk," police said. Police declined to chase him, and shortly afterward, the suspect "made several phone calls to the East Rutherford Police Department, bragging about being able to elude the officers," Capt. Jeff Yannacone said. The next day, the man was arrested at his home and charged with third-degree eluding police, along with many traffic citations. [NJ.com, 2/3/2026]

