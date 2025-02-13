News of the Weird: Week of February 13, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

The Neighbors

In Seminole County, Florida, Alan Davis, 69, is famous for all the wrong reasons, ClickOrlando reported. Davis' unsightly property has been the bane of his neighbors' existence for 25 years, and this year, as he celebrates the anniversary of his first county code violation, he's added another element: a 6-foot-tall fiberglass representation of a human butt. Also in his yard: stacks of scrap metal, steel drums, rusted appliances, tarps, junked vehicles and towering weeds. Davis calls the yard a "political protest" against the county government. "I pile it up intentionally to aggravate them," he said. As of mid-January, Davis owed the county $5.4 million in fines, with more accruing every day. "I'm not going to pay it," Davis said. "I do what I want on my property." Twice, the county has paid to haul away thousands of pounds of junk, but Davis just starts collecting again. "Freedom has a look. This is what it looks like," he said.

Unexpected Guest

On Feb. 4, a guest at the Boulevard 17 hotel in Vlissingen, The Netherlands, returned to her room after taking her dog for a walk and found a gray seal taking a nap on the floor, NL Times reported. "Fortunately, she didn't try to touch it," said Valentijn Damen of the hotel ownership group Pier 7. "She walked up to the restaurant to get help." The Zeeland Animal Welfare Foundation responded, and with assistance from the Sea Animal Rescue Team Netherlands RTZ, they put the seal in a basket and removed it to the beach. Officials said gray seals "look for a place to rest and sometimes lie in the middle of the terrace or on the road."

Smooth Reaction

Things got heated at a Wingstop restaurant in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Jan. 28, The Smoking Gun reported. Carnael Irene, 19, who worked at the location, told police that two customers -- one a minor -- became "loud and disruptive," and one of them pushed a container of straws off the counter. Irene responded by throwing ranch dressing at them before she went to the kitchen and returned with a bucket of hot grease, which she also threw at the victims. She was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse, both felonies.

The Golden Age of Air Travel

On Feb. 3, Gloria Omisore of Lagos, Nigeria, was traveling through Nairobi on her way to Manchester, England, when things went a little sideways. Omisore had planned a stopover in Paris, News.com.au reported, but as she checked in, Kenya Airways staff informed her that she didn't have the correct visa to enter France. They offered an alternative route straight to England, but Omisore wasn't having it -- she flew into a "check-in rage" during which she argued with gate attendants and threw three used sanitary napkins at them. "You will provide me a sanitary towel," she screamed. "I will speak with the minister of finance in Nigeria, you will see." An attendant shouted back, "Call the president of Nigeria. You will not fly on the Kenya Airways." "We strongly condemn such conduct," Kenya Airways said of Omisore's tirade. "Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment." Omisore was deported back to Nigeria.

Suspicions Confirmed

In Douglasville, Georgia, a routine traffic stop on Jan. 29 resulted in a perplexing mystery, Atlanta News First reported. Douglas County Sheriff's officers pulled over an unidentified driver who had a dead body in the passenger seat. The deceased, 21-year-old Malachi A. Mitchell, was allegedly meeting the driver to sell him a gun, Mitchell's mother said, although police say the investigation is ongoing. After questioning the driver, who was cooperative, detectives let him go.

Unclear on the Concept

Ashton Mann, 23, of Kearns, Utah, was arrested after shooting his unnamed friend in the chest, WAFB-TV reported on Feb. 4. On Feb. 2, police were called to a home where they found an unresponsive male. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Mann told detectives that he and his friend had smoked weed earlier in the evening and started talking about and handling two handguns. The victim told Mann that he could dodge a bullet; while Mann said the guns were unloaded, after about six rounds of the "game," one discharged and struck the victim as he tried to "jump out of the way." Mann was expected to be charged with felony manslaughter.

Sign of the Times

Pennsylvania State Police are working to track down the perpetrator of a crime that's no yolk ... or joke. The Associated Press reported that on Feb. 1, 100,000 eggs were stolen from the back of a trailer in Antrim Township, and no leads have come in. "In my career, I've never heard of a hundred thousand eggs being stolen," said Trooper Megan Frazer. But then, egg prices have rarely been so high. "We're hoping that somebody knows something," Frazer said. That would be eggs-cellent.

The Passing Parade

The Harvard Crimson reported on Feb. 6 that a man has repeatedly paraded through the Comstock Hall dormitory on campus wearing nothing from the waist down. Students have seen him entering bathrooms and wandering around the floors. Resident dean Monique A. Roy said the half-streaker "did not appear to be a resident." She urged students to keep their room doors closed and locked. "The entire staff is totally doing their best to get to the bottom of this, make sure it stops, make sure we're all safe," said student Chelsea J. Bohn-Pozniak. Totally.

Inexplicable

A man was captured on video in Palmerston North, New Zealand, using a busy kiddie pool to give himself a bath, News.au.com reported on Feb. 6. The man, who wore swim trunks, had a bar of soap and lathered up his arms and legs before putting his hand down his shorts and vigorously washing his hindquarters. Facebook user Luminus DaGawd let his camera roll as everyone around the pool looked on, commenting, "Bro, it's not a bath. ... All right, kids, get out of the pool." People who viewed the video wondered why no one confronted the man, but others defended him, with one noting, "I've heard children laughing about taking a p--s in the same pool I watched another child drink from. Who's really the yuck one?" Another complained, "Whole pool of people and no one there in that video stood up and told him to stop!"

Police Report

Mounted officers of the Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office got a taste of the wild, wild west on Feb. 4 when they chased down a man accused in a drug deal. ClickOrlando reported that 25-year-old Jordan Wilson first backed away from the coppers on horseback, then turned and ran. Officer Cassie Haire caught the chase on her bodycam as she encouraged her horse, Nash: "Get him, Nash! Get that bad man!" Finally, Haire and another officer corralled Wilson, who was visibly breathless after his dash.

Wait, What?

Rhiannon Evans, 25, of Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, pleaded guilty to sending a series of nefarious selfies to her boyfriend's ex-partner, the BBC reported on Jan. 30. In the first "inappropriate" video, Evans "proceeds to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas," prosecutors said. She followed the first video with several more to Deborah Prytherch in December and January, "her face smiling at the camera. She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious, but the victim didn't," prosecutor Diane Williams said. Evans will be subject to a two-year restraining order and was ordered to pay 100 pounds compensation.

