News of the Weird: Week of February 12, 2024

News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Wait, What?

In Atkinson, New Hampshire, a new business is stirring up controversy: The Diaper Spa is a haven for adults who role-play as children. Boston.com reported that the spa is open to "all diaper-wearing individuals who seek acceptance, respite and care." The facility is decorated like a nursery, with toys and adult-sized cribs. Services range from $200 an hour for virtual playdates to a $1,500-a-day experience that pampers "the little one inside of you." The owner, Dr. Colleen Ann Murphy, said the community of ABDL (adult/baby diaper lovers) is vast. "Being a part of this community brings comfort and solace," she said, and added that her services do not have a sexual component. Some Atkinson residents are concerned, though. "That is something that I will never be willing to expose my kids to," said Kayla Gallagher. "People tend to fear anything that they fail to comprehend," Murphy countered.

It's a Mystery

-- Brett Elmore, the general manager of WJLX-AM radio in Jasper, Alabama, thought he had misheard when he got a call on Feb. 2, The Washington Post reported. "The tower is gone," his landscaper said. The 200-foot-tall steel structure that had broadcast the station for decades was gone, with cut wires and an empty concrete slab left behind. Elmore said police were "as bumfuzzled as I was." Upon further investigation, he realized the padlock was missing from the small building adjacent to the tower, and the transmitter was also gone. "I have heard of thieves in this area taking anything," Elmore said. "But this one takes the cake. If the tower is found, it's probably in a million pieces."

-- The Lima family in Philadelphia are investigating an unidentified object that appeared on their roof on Feb. 7, NBC10-TV reported. Fabian Lima said he thought the 8-foot-tall flat piece of rusty metal with a large hole in it might have fallen from a plane, but "I would have thought it would have gone right through," he said. The Limas called the Federal Aviation Administration, who told them to hold on to the item until given the "all-clear." Later, the FAA said it had investigated and the object did not come from an aircraft.

Ewwwww

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported on Feb. 11 that the agency had confiscated the dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys from the luggage of a traveler returning to Boston Logan International Airport from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Associated Press reported that the traveler claimed he had dried fish, but a dog sniffed out something different. "Bushmeat" is banned in the U.S. because of the threat of disease, and the flyer said he had the monkeys for his own consumption. No charges were filed, but the luggage was seized and about 9 pounds of bushmeat were destroyed by the CDC.

Animal Antics

When Bedford firefighters were called out to a horse farm in Westchester County, New York, on Feb. 5, they feared the worst, NBC4-TV reported. Fortunately, it was a false alarm -- probably activated by Jax the horse, who refused to answer any questions about his shenanigans, the department said in a Facebook post. "Evidently, he was able to reach out from his stall and bite down on the alarm to set it off."

Tourists Behaving Badly

The Chinese take their pandas very seriously, as one Mr. Gao found out on Feb. 12 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan province. The Associated Press reported that Gao, 53, threw unspecified "objects" into the panda enclosure, which is strictly prohibited. "In view of Gao's uncivilized visit and his behavior that may cause harm to giant pandas, he is prohibited from entering the panda base ... for life," the base announced. "The national treasure has strict dietary standards."

Field Report

Poor Joey. The donkey, 15, who lives in Sidmouth, England, lost his mom, Josie, in November, and he hasn't been himself since, Metro News reported. In his grief, Joey stopped eating properly and developed a gastric impaction that threatened his life. Luckily, vets devised a sweet solution: "As well as pain relief, we flushed Joey's stomach with cola several times a day to dissolve the solid," veterinarian Jamie Forrest said. "We used 6 liters of full-sugar cola a day ... In essence the cola acted like a drain cleaner." Folks at Slade House Farm also hooked Joey up with Ben, another donkey who lost his best friend, Bob, late last year. "We hoped their shared experience of loss would allow them to comfort each other," said groom Kayleigh Yelland. "Their friendship is still flourishing. It's early days."

Weird Science

Charlotte, a stingray who lives at the Aquarium & Shark Lab in Hendersonville, North Carolina, is pregnant, but scientists are stumped because there are no male stingrays in her tank. WBTV reported on Feb. 12 that Brenda Ramer, the founder of the aquarium, said she noticed bite marks on Charlotte's body and suspects that they were made by either Moe or Larry, the young male sharks that live with her in the tank. Since it's impossible for those two species to interbreed, the only other explanation could be parthenogenesis, where eggs develop without fertilization and create a clone of the mother. Ramer doubts that's the case, because it's rare in rays in captivity: "It's a 'once in the bluest of blue moons' experience."

Least Romantic Thief

Anthony Lewis, 33, of Winter Haven, Florida, wanted to surprise his ex-girlfriend, and maybe lure her back, with a unique Valentine's Day gift. So he picked up a couple of crane statues -- out of someone else's front yard. Fox13-TV reported that Lewis was on his motorcycle when he snatched the cranes, which were "very special" to the owner because her deceased husband had given them to her. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the girlfriend was "mortified" and cooperated with law enforcement. Lewis, who has 39 priors, was arrested. "If this guy's in the area, he'll steal it," Judd said.

Repeat Offenders

In Washington, D.C., a Walgreens store has been robbed at least once a month since July 2023, WUSA-TV reported. On Feb. 13, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith announced that three men had been arrested in connection with the robberies -- including the store's manager. In every robbery, she said, 24-year-old Kamanye Williams allegedly entered the storeroom and waited for an employee to open a secure door. Then he demanded money and fled. Michael Robinson, 33, the manager, and his nephew, 26-year-old Gianni Robinson, were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery. Smith said Williams was in touch with both men before and after each robbery.

Police Report

Three Chesterfield County (South Carolina) sheriff's deputies were charged on Feb. 12 with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and breach of peace, Queen City News reported. Justin Reichard, Darien Roseau and Killian Loflin are accused of making prank phone calls to other law enforcement agencies, reporting hoax emergencies -- including the discovery of a dead body. "The hoax calls caused emergency responses from law enforcement and/or other emergency responders," the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reported. Officers tracked the phone number where the calls came from to one of the former deputies. All three are free, awaiting trial.

Send your weird news items with subject line WEIRD NEWS to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.

News of the Weird is now a podcast on all major platforms! Visit newsoftheweirdpodcast.com to find out more.

